शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to OnePlus 7T Pro to Samsung A50s to iQOO 3 to Vivo V19 to Oppo Reno 3 Pro here are best smartphones that got price cut

अब अपने बजट में खरीदें नया मोबाइल, 7000 रुपये तक सस्ते हुए ये 6 स्टाइलिश स्मार्टफोन्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 12:47 PM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 7
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप एक नया स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं, तो यह मौका आपके सबसे बेहतर साबित हो सकता है। दरअसल इस साल अप्रैल महीने में स्मार्टफोन्स पर जीएसटी बढ़ने से ब्रांडों के हैंडसेट महंगे हो गए। हालांकि, पिछले कुछ महीनों में, कई स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतों में कटौती देखी गई है। आज हम आपको छह ऐसे स्मार्टफोन्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनकी कीमतों में 7000 रुपये तक की कटौती की गई है। इन स्मार्टफोन्स में Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, OnePlus 7T Pro, Samsung A50s, iQOO 3 से लेकर Vivo V19 और Oppo Reno 3 Pro तक शामिल हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
samsung galaxy z flip oneplus 7t pro samsung a50s iqoo 3 vivo v19 oppo reno 3 pro tech news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

मोबाइल में हिंदी टाइपिंग
Mobile Apps

हिंदी दिवस: हाथों को दें आराम, मोबाइल में बोलकर ऐसे करें हिंदी टाइपिंग

13 सितंबर 2020

VingaJoy Fuelbar Review
Gadgets

VingaJoy Fuelbar Review: कैसा है 10000mAh वाला यह मेड इन इंडिया पावरबैंक?

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
movie Review

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
wifi enable debit card
Tip of the Day

WiFi डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो रहें सावधान, बिना PIN गायब हो सकते हैं पैसे

12 सितंबर 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: आपके लिए कौन-सा है परफेक्ट

12 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष में कराएं पूर्वजों का श्राद्ध, दूर होंगे दुःख के कारण
Shradh Puja

पितृ पक्ष में कराएं पूर्वजों का श्राद्ध, दूर होंगे दुःख के कारण
realme 7 भारत में पहली बिक्री
Gadgets

पहली सेल में ही 1,80,000 बिका यह स्मार्टफोन, ये है खासियत

11 सितंबर 2020

smartwatch buying guide
Gadgets

कोई भी स्मार्टवॉच खरीदने से पहले इन पांच बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

11 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

टाटा स्काई डीटीएच रिचार्ज प्लान
Tech Diary

500 रुपये से कम में Tata Sky के पांच बेस्ट DTH पैक, अपने लिए चुनें परफेक्ट

11 सितंबर 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 7000mAh की बैटरी

10 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
movie Review

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
MIVI M80 DuoPods Review
Gadgets

MIVI M80 DuoPods Review: 3,000 की रेंज में एक बढ़िया ईयरपॉड

9 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

फर्जी शॉपिंग वेबसाइट और एप्स से सावधान, इन 5 वजहों से ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर करना पड़ सकता है भारी

9 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष में कराएं पूर्वजों का श्राद्ध, दूर होंगे दुःख के कारण
Shradh Puja

पितृ पक्ष में कराएं पूर्वजों का श्राद्ध, दूर होंगे दुःख के कारण
Redmi 9A
Gadgets

6,799 रुपये कीमत और 5000mAh की बैटरी वाले इस फोन की सेल आज

9 सितंबर 2020

Realme C11
Gadgets

5000mAh की बैटरी वाले इस फोन को खरीदने का आज है मौका, शुरुआती कीमत 7,499 रुपये

9 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

ऑनलाइन दूल्हा-दुल्हन खोज रहे हैं तो सावधान, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर पछताना पड़ेगा

8 सितंबर 2020

Realme Narzo 10
Gadgets

11,999 रुपये में 128GB स्टोरेज वाले इस फोन की सेल आज

8 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

Airtel ने लॉन्च किए 5 नए ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स, 1Gbps तक की हाई स्पीड में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

7 सितंबर 2020

Vodafone idea
Tech Diary

वोडाफोन आइडिया अब हुआ Vi, जानिए नाम के साथ क्या-क्या बदला

7 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: इन 15 प्रीपेड प्लान्स में रोज मिलता है 2GB डाटा, कीमत 249 रुपये से शुरू

7 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Gadgets

7 दिनों के अंदर भारत में लॉन्च हुए ये 5 नए स्मार्टफोन्स, कीमत 6799 रुपये से शुरू, जानें खासियतें

6 सितंबर 2020

गूगल फाउंडर लैरी पेज और सर्जी ब्रिन
Tech Diary

तीन लोगों ने रखी थी गूगल की नींव लेकिन तीसरे इंसान को नहीं मिला फाउंडर्स का तमगा

5 सितंबर 2020

If Money transferred in wrong account
Tip of the Day

गलती से दूसरे के अकाउंट में भेज दिया पैसा, तो कैसे मिलेगा वापस, यहां जानें

5 सितंबर 2020

Airtel Xstream Fiber
Tech Diary

Airtel ने अपने इन ग्राहकों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, अब मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड इंटरनेट

5 सितंबर 2020

USE MOBILE AS CCTV
Tip of the Day

मोबाइल एप से करें घर की 24 घंटे निगरानी, नहीं पड़ेगी सीसीटीवी की जरूरत

5 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - फोटो : samsung
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro - फोटो : amar ujala
Samsung Galaxy A50S
Samsung Galaxy A50S - फोटो : amar ujala/प्रदीप पाण्डेय
iQOO 3
iQOO 3 - फोटो : amar ujala
Vivo V19
Vivo V19 - फोटो : phoneradarblog / twitter
oppo reno 3 pro
oppo reno 3 pro - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited