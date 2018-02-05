अपना शहर चुनें

बजट का असर, Apple ने बढ़ाए iPhone X समेत कई मॉडल्स के दाम, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:36 AM IST
Apple rised price of iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s in India after budget 2018
बजट 2018 के बाद Apple ने भारत समेत कई देशों में आईफोन की कीमतों में बढ़ोत्तरी की है, हालांकि भारत में असेंबल होने वाले iPhone S5 की कीमतों में कोई वृद्धि नहीं हुई है। भारत में कंपनी iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s और iPhone 6s प्लस की कीमतें बढ़ने जा रही है। बता दें कि बजट 2018-19 में सरकार ने कस्टम ड्यूटी को बढ़ाया है जिसके बाद मोबाइल फोन पर आयात शुल्क 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ गया है।
