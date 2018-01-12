Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Novak Djokovic won his first match against Dominic Thiem with new service

नंबर-1 बनने के लिए नोवाक जोकोविच ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, पहले मैच में काम आया फॉर्मूला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:47 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won his first match against Dominic Thiem with new service
1 of 5
सर्बियाई खिलाड़ी नोवाक जोकोविच ने साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से ठीक पहले शानदार वापसी की। कूयोंग क्लासिक टूर्नामेंट में जोकोविच ने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी डॉमिनिक थीम को सीधे सेटों में  6-1, 6-4 से हराकर इस साल की अपनी पहली जीत दर्ज की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
novak djokovic dominic thiem australian open kooyong classic touranament
कॉमेंट करें

Recommended

sania mirza reveals his favourite cricketers in team india
Tennis

सानिया मिर्जा से फैन ने पूछा, टीम इंडिया में कौन है फेवरेट क्रिकेटर? मिला तगड़ा जवाब

8 दिसंबर 2017

Sania Mirza to miss Australian Open 2018, likely to undergo surgery
Tennis

भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा नहीं खेल पाएंगी ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2018, ये है वजह

17 दिसंबर 2017

Roger Federer named BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award for record fourth time
Tennis

स्विस दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार रोजर फेडरर रिकॉर्ड चौथी बार इस बड़े अवार्ड से हुए सम्मानित

16 दिसंबर 2017

sania mirza reveals his favourite cricketers in team india
Tennis

सानिया मिर्जा से फैन ने पूछा, टीम इंडिया में कौन है फेवरेट क्रिकेटर? मिला तगड़ा जवाब

8 दिसंबर 2017

serena williams has three wishes for her daughter
Tennis

अपनी बेटी के लिए चैंपियन सेरेना विलियम्स की ये हैं तीन चाहतें

2 सितंबर 2017

sania mirza having injury in knee will take decision on surgery soon
Tennis

सानिया मिर्जा को घुटने में लगी है चोट, अब आ गई है बड़ा फैसला लेने की घड़ी

12 नवंबर 2017

More in Tennis

roger federer beat youzhny after five sets in us open
Tennis

US Open: फेडरर ने लगातार दूसरा मुकाबला पांच सेटों के संघर्ष के बाद जीता

1 सितंबर 2017

federer won 8th wimbledon title and 8 facts about him

फेडरर ने जीता 8वां विंबलडन ख़िताब, जानिए उनसे जुड़े 8 रोचक फैक्ट्स

17 जुलाई 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.