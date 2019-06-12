शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Virat Kohli is the richest cricketer of the Indian Cricket team according to Forbes list

विराट कोहली की कमाई आई सामने, फोर्ब्स की अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में एकमात्र क्रिकेटर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 10:23 AM IST
विराट कोहली
1 of 5
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social Media
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली अपने जबरदस्त खेल से दुनिया में छाए ही रहते ही, लेकिन अब उन चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों की सूची में शामिल हो गए हैं, जिन्हें विश्व में सर्वाधिक कमाई करने वाले खिलाड़ियों में से एक माना जाता है। विश्व के महान बल्लेबाजों में शुमार कोहली का नाम मशहूर पत्रिका फोर्ब्स ने दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाले एथलीटों की सूची में शामिल किया है।




 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
virat kohli forbes list 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया, धवन की जगह ले सकता है ये खिलाड़ी

12 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
एबी डीविलियर्स और फाफ डू प्लेसी
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप में चयन विवाद को लेकर कप्तान फाफ का खुलासा, बताया डीविलियर्स से फोन पर क्या बात हुई थी

12 जून 2019

अभिनन्दन
Cricket News

नीचता पर उतरा पाकिस्तान, भारत-पाक मैच से पहले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का उड़ाया मजाक

12 जून 2019

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत बने पहली पसंद, दिग्गजों से लेकर फैंस तक सभी ने बताया धवन का विकल्प

11 जून 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
Astrology

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
जॉन सीना
Other Sports

WWE इतिहास के पांच सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार, जिनकी दीवानगी फैन्स के सिर चढ़कर बोलती थी

1 जून 2019

ब्रॉक लेसनर
Other Sports

धोनी की तारीफ करने पर WWE सुपरस्टार के वकील ने मांग ली मोटी रकम

20 जनवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Other Sports

एमसी मैरीकॉम
Other Sports

इतिहास रचते ही भावुक हुईं एमसी मैरीकॉम, आंखों से थम नहीं रहे थे आंसू, देखें तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2018

आईपीएल की हॉट होस्ट
Other Sports

IPL की 10 सबसे हॉट होस्ट, जिन्होंने अपनी अदाओं से जीता दुनिया का दिल

31 मार्च 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
बजरंग पूनिया
Other Sports

इंजेक्शन के दम पर बजरंग पूनिया ने जीता था विश्व चैंपियनशिप में मेडल, अब मैट से रहेंगे दूर

27 नवंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
Astrology

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
जॉन सीना और निकी बेला
Other Sports

पहले तोड़ी जॉन सीना से शादी, अब तोड़ने जा रही हैं दुनिया का दिल

28 मार्च 2019

dhoni federer and kohli
Other Sports

#10YearChallenge: धोनी-कोहली से लेकर मेसी-फेडरर तक, ऐसे थे 10 साल पहले ये खिलाड़ी

17 जनवरी 2019

cwg gold medalist
Other Sports

YEAR ENDER 2018: साल दर साल यूं ही गुजरते चले जाएंगे, इस बरस के ये 'स्पेशल 26' हमेशा याद आएंगे...

15 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Other Sports

फैंस के बीच 2018 में सुपरहिट रहे ये पांच भारतीय खिलाड़ी, सबसे ज्यादा विराट कोहली को किया गया सर्च

31 दिसंबर 2018

Success story of World Boxing championship gold medalist MC Mary Kom
Other Sports

मैरीकॉम: खेतों में काम करते हुए गुजारा बचपन, संघर्ष की कहानी पर बनी बॉलीवुड फिल्म

24 नवंबर 2018

indian athletes
Other Sports

वो 10 महान एथलीट, साल 2018 में गूंजा जिनकी कामयाबी का डंका, 'स्वर्णिम' अक्षरों में दर्ज कराया नाम

22 दिसंबर 2018

indian sports personalities
Other Sports

नए साल में बड़ी चुनौतियों के लिए तैयार भारतीय खिलाड़ी, 2019 में ऐसा लगेगा 'खेल का महाकुंभ'

1 जनवरी 2019

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Other Sports

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा- ओलंपिक में क्रिकेट को शामिल किया जाना चाहिए

23 जनवरी 2019

जॉन सीना
Other Sports

WWE के सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना को लगी चोट, रिंग में वापसी पर मिली बड़ी अपडेट

27 जनवरी 2019

अंडरटेकर
Other Sports

VIDEO: बड़े-बड़े रेसलर जिसके नाम से खाते हैं खौफ, वो अंडरटेकर आखिर क्यों सबके सामने रो पड़ा

4 मार्च 2019

mary kom
Other Sports

हिम्मत की दाद, 'सुपरमॉम' मैरी कॉम जीतना चाहती विश्व चैंपियनशिप का सातवां खिताब

1 दिसंबर 2018

Deepika Kumari
Other Sports

दीपिका कुमारी बेहद मुश्किलों का सामना करने के बाद बनीं बड़ी तीरंदाज, पिता को इस तरह मनाया

17 दिसंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social Media
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : pti
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी-सचिन तेंदुलकर
एम एस धोनी-सचिन तेंदुलकर - फोटो : social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

World Day Against Child Labour : बालश्रम की बेड़ियों में जकड़ा भारत

12 जून बालश्रम निषेध दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। बाल श्रम एक ऐसी समस्या है जो किसी भी देश के लिए शर्मनाक साबित हो सकती है। बचपन, जिंदगी का बहुत खूबसूरत सफर होता है। बचपन में न कोई चिंता होती है, ना कोई फिक्र होती है...

12 जून 2019

नीतिश कुमार 0:54

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.