बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
सानिया मिर्जा से कहा तुम पाकिस्तानी हो, भारतीय टेनिस स्टार ने दिया ऐसा जवाब कि हो गई बोलती बंद
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 01:03 PM IST
कई इंटरनेशनल-नेशनल इवेंट में भारत का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा करने वाली जानी-मानी टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा की देशभक्ति पर ही सवाल उठाए गए हैं। हर छोटे-बड़े मुद्दों पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखने वाली इस टेनिस खिलाड़ी ने सोशल मीडिया पर कठुआ में 8 साल की बच्ची से हुए गैंगरेप और हत्या मामले पर दुख जताया था।
अगली स्लाइड में जानिए फिर आगे क्या हुआ...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5ad441ac4f1c1b350b8b4cd2","slug":"sania-mirza-slams-trolls-after-his-tweet-on-kathua-rape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.