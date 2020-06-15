शहर चुनें
Yog Divas 2020: 21 जून को मनाया जाता है विश्व योग दिवस, जानें कैसे हुई थी शुरुआत

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 01:30 PM IST
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
World Yoga Day: हर साल 21 जून को विश्व योग दिवस मनाया जाता है। योग मूलतः भारतीय दर्शन है और भारत की पहल से ही योग दिवस संपूर्ण विश्व में मनाया जाता है। भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने 2014 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र की महासभा में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस को मनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा था। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के इस प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी देते हुए संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने 21 जून को विश्व योग दिवस के रूप में मनाने की आधिकारिक घोषणा की थी।
