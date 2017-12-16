खरमास शुरू, इस दौरान भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये 3 काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Festivals
›
never do these things during in the month kharmas{"_id":"5a34ab674f1c1bc1678c1d74","slug":"never-do-these-things-during-in-the-month-kharmas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 3 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर से खर मास आरम्भ हो रहा है जोकि 14 जनवरी 2018 तक रहेगा। हिन्दू धर्म में खरमास का महीना बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है और इस महीने को पुरुषोत्तम मास भी कहा जाता है। दरअसल इस समय सूर्य वृश्चिचक राशि को छोड़कर धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं। माना जाता है कि इस मास में सूर्य देवता के रथ को घोड़ों की जगह गधे खिंचते हैं। रथ की गति धीमी होने के कारण ही इस मास में अत्यधिक सर्दी भी पड़ती है। इस दौरान कुछ काम नहीं करना चाहिए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.