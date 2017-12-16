Download App
खरमास शुरू, इस दौरान भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये 3 काम

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 11:05 AM IST
never do these things during in the month kharmas

शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर से खर मास आरम्भ हो रहा है जोकि 14 जनवरी 2018 तक रहेगा। हिन्दू धर्म में खरमास का महीना बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है और इस महीने को पुरुषोत्तम मास भी कहा जाता है। दरअसल इस समय सूर्य वृश्चिचक राशि को छोड़कर धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं। माना जाता है कि इस मास में सूर्य देवता के रथ को घोड़ों की जगह गधे खिंचते हैं। रथ की गति धीमी होने के कारण ही इस मास में अत्यधिक सर्दी भी पड़ती है। इस दौरान कुछ काम नहीं करना चाहिए।

पढ़ें- सूर्य का धनु राशि में होगा प्रवेश, इन 7 राशियों के लिए लकी साबित होगा नया साल

 

