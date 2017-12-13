बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुंडली के दोष निवारण का बना महासंयोग, चूके तो करना होगा 11 साल इंतजार
{"title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937 \u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u091a\u0942\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 09:22 AM IST
सोमवती अमावस्या 18 दिसंबर को है और इस दिन एक महासंयोग बन रहा है। इस महासंयोग के अलावा इस बार की सोमवती अमावस्या अपने आप में खास है, क्योंकि तीन साल बाद ये अमावस्या पौष मास में पड़ रही है। वैसे जो महासंयोग इस बार बन रहा है, वो आपकी कुंडली के कई दोषों को खत्म कर सकती है, लेकिन इस बार आप चूके तो फिर आपको 11 वर्ष का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। यानी 2017 के बाद ये महासंयोग 2028 में बनेगा।
