Download App
आपका शहर Close

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, विदेशी गर्ल को अंतरंग देख पुलिस शर्म से पानी पानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: शारुख खान

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 06:50 PM IST
High Profile Sex Racket Exposed in gurugram of Haryana

गेस्ट हाउस में चल रहे हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश करते पुलिस ने 12 युवतियों को जिस अंतरंग हालत में पकड़ा तो वो भी शर्म से पानी पानी हो गई। इनमें से एक लड़की अफगानिस्तान की है। मामला दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम का है। सदर थाना पुलिस ने 12 लड़कियों समेत 16 लोगों को आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा है। 

पढ़ें:- हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दो टीवी एक्ट्रेस गिरफ्तार

Comments

Browse By Tags

sex racket gurugram news crime news

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

हर राेज मेरे साथ बनाता था संबंध फ‌िर एक द‌िन इस वजह से कर द‌िया इंकार

police man raped a woman in kanpur
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आईएएस ऑफिसर की आत्महत्या के बाद शव देख पत्नी ने कही चौंका देने वाली बात

ias officer mukesh pandey suicide and her wife first reaction
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सन्न रह गए SSP जब छात्रा ने खोला सिपाही की अश्लील हरकतों का चिट्ठा, ‌दिखाए वाट्सअप के मैसेज

girl student exposed police constable in front of ssp in lucknow college
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसी थी ‘ओम शांति ओम’ की एक्ट्रेस, शाहरुख संग कर चुकी है दो फिल्मों में काम

When Aish Ansari who appears in SRKs several movies caught red handed in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!