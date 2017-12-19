बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, विदेशी गर्ल को अंतरंग देख पुलिस शर्म से पानी पानी
High Profile Sex Racket Exposed in gurugram of Haryana
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 06:50 PM IST
गेस्ट हाउस में चल रहे हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश करते पुलिस ने 12 युवतियों को जिस अंतरंग हालत में पकड़ा तो वो भी शर्म से पानी पानी हो गई। इनमें से एक लड़की अफगानिस्तान की है। मामला दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम का है। सदर थाना पुलिस ने 12 लड़कियों समेत 16 लोगों को आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा है।
पढ़ें:- हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दो टीवी एक्ट्रेस गिरफ्तार
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
