दांतों पर जमा मैल को झट से दूर करेगा ये खास उपाय, आजमाकर देखिए

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 12:46 PM IST
Easy Tips to remove deposits from tooth at home
1 of 5
दांतों पर जमा मैल किसी की भी प्यारी सी मुस्कान को भी फीका बना सकती है। अक्सर दांतों की सफाई ढंग से नहीं करने की वजह से दांतों के ऊपर मैल जमने लगती है। जो बाद में देखने में काफी भद्दी लगने के साथ सांस की बदबू का भी कारण बन जाती है।

जिसकी वजह से व्यक्ति लोगों के सामने शर्मिंदा होने पर मजबूर हो जाता है। अगर आप भी अपने दांतों पर जमा मैल को हटाना चाहते हैं तो इन घरेलू उपायों की मदद ले सकते हैं। ये उपाय वाकई कमाल के हैं। खास बात यह है कि इनका कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स भी नहीं है। 
tips to remove deposits from tooth

नीम का तेल

