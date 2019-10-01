शहर चुनें

World vegetarian day 2019: शाकाहारी खाना क्या दुनिया को बचा सकता है?

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 11:30 AM IST
world vegetarian day 2019 Can vegetarian food save the world?
- फोटो : social media
दुनिया की आबादी फिलहाल लगभग 7.7 अरब है जो कि साल 2050 तक 10 अरब हो सकती है। ऐसे में वैज्ञानिकों ने एक डाइट प्लान बनाया है जिससे पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाए बिना इतनी बड़ी आबादी के लिए भोजन की आपूर्ति की जा सके। इसे प्लेनेटरी हेल्थ डाइट कहा गया है। इस डाइट प्लान में मांस और डेयरी उत्पादों पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया गया है। हालांकि, ये सुझाव दिया गया है कि लोगों को प्रोटीन की आपूर्ति के लिए फलियों और दालों की ओर बढ़ना चाहिए। इस प्लान के तहत आपको अपने रोज़ाना के खानपान में से उन ज़्यादातर चीज़ों को निकालना होगा जिन्हें आप अक्सर खाते हैं, और उन चीज़ों को शामिल करना होगा जिन्हें कम खाते हैं। 

 
world vegetarian day world vegetarian day 2019 विश्व शाकाहारी दिवस
