World vegetarian day 2019: शाकाहारी खाना क्या दुनिया को बचा सकता है?

{"_id":"5d92e5048ebc3e93ad105284","slug":"world-vegetarian-day-2019-can-vegetarian-food-save-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World vegetarian day 2019: \u0936\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Health & Fitness","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
एशिया में 2050 तक बढ़ेगी मांसाहारी भोजन खाने वालों की संख्या
{"_id":"5d92e5048ebc3e93ad105284","slug":"world-vegetarian-day-2019-can-vegetarian-food-save-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World vegetarian day 2019: \u0936\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Health & Fitness","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
fruits
- फोटो : getty images