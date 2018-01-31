बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
उम्रदराज महिलाओं पर ही क्यों मुग्ध होते है मर्द, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:46 PM IST
पहले लड़के अपने से कम उम्र की लड़कियों से शादी करना पसंद करते थे। बहुत ही कम ऐसा देखने को मिलता था की लड़के से लड़की की उम्र ज्यादा हो, लेकिन वो जमाना गया आज के इस दौर में देखा जाता है कि लड़के अपने से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियों में इंटरस्टेड होते है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें क्या है इसके कारण...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a71c0e84f1c1bef7b8b4945","slug":"young-guys-love-to-date-older-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.