'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Karwa Chauth 2018: Important things to remember while fasting for karwa chauth

करवाचौथ कर रही हैं तो जरूर जान लें यह 7 बातें, तभी होगा व्रत पूरा

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 09:37 AM IST
karwa chauth
करवाचौथ सुहाग का पर्व है इसलिए इस व्रत को सभी सुहागन स्त्रियां बड़ी श्रद्धा और आस्था के साथ रखती हैं। महिलाएं दिन भर निर्जल व्रत रख कर पति की लंबी उम्र की दुआ मांगती हैं। लेकिन यह व्रत उन्हीं लोगों का सफल होता है जो व्रत से जु़ड़ी इन खास बातों का ध्यान रखकर अपना व्रत पूरा करती हैं। इसलिए आप या आपके घर में कोई इस व्रत को रखता है तो इन 7 बातों को जरूर जान लें।
karwa chauth 2018
karwa chauth
karwa chauth
करवा चौथ
karwa chauth
