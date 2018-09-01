शहर चुनें

Janmashtami Special: कान्हा जी को प्रिय था मोर पंख, घर में रखेंगे तो होंगे ये 5 फायदे

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 12:41 PM IST
Janmashtami Special 2018: Know 5 Divine Aspects of Krishna Peacock Feathers
मोर को संसार का सबसे सुन्दर पक्षी कहा जाता है। भगवान श्री कृष्ण के अलावा श्री गणेश और कार्तिकेय का भी यह प्रिय आभूषण है।इतना ही नहीं विद्या की देवी सरस्वती मां का वाहन होने के कारण विद्यार्थी बच्चे मोर पंख को अपनी पुस्तकों के भीतर रखने हैं। आइए जानते हैं घर में मोर पंख रखने के कौन से होते हैं 5 गजब के फायदे। 
