बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:45 PM IST
कोलेस्ट्रॉल बढ़ रहा हो या डायबिटीज के मरीज हों, डाइट में लहसुन का सेवन न सिर्फ सर्दियों बल्कि हर मौसम में बेहद फायदेमंद है। लहसुन के फायदे के बारे में आयुर्वेद के साथ-साथ अब एलोपैथिक विशेषज्ञ भी समझते हैं। यही वजह है कि चिकित्सक अक्सर डाइट में लहसुन के सेवन को फायदेमंद बताते हैं। आइए जानें क्या हैं लहसुन खाने के फायदे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a71cd584f1c1b1d368b7b62","slug":"7-health-benefits-of-garlic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 7 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.