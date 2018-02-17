अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Fitness ›   study finds if you drink tea with smoke it increases risk of esophageal cancer

जानलेवा हो सकता है चाय के साथ इस चीज का सेवन, हो जाए सावधान

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 04:44 PM IST
study finds if you drink tea with smoke it increases risk of esophageal cancer
1 of 3
आपको भी कही चाय की चुस्की के साथ सिगरेट पीने की आदत तो नहीं। अगर है तो हो जाए सावधान, क्योंकि ऐसा करना आपके लिए जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। यह तो हम सभी जानते हैं कि सिगरेट हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदेह होता है। चाय और सिगरेट का साथ में सेवन आपके गले और पेट दोनों को खराब कर रहा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tea esophageal cancer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health tips, fitness tips facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Lifestyle and more news in hindi.

Recommended

eat these two things before working out
Fitness

मोटापे से हैं परेशान तो जिम जाने से पहले खाएं ये दो चीजें, फिर देखें कमाल

17 फरवरी 2018

Know how can you gain your weight over night with the help of black pepper
Fitness

दुबलेपन से हैं परेशान तो खाएं ये काली चीज, रातों रात होगा कमाल

16 फरवरी 2018

Improve the health of your teeth by purchasing the right tooth paste for them

सेंसिटिव हों या पीले, हर तरह के दांत के लिए कारगर है ये टूथपेस्ट

17 फरवरी 2018

Heart Attack Prevention symptoms diet tips and guidelines for healthy heart
Fitness

शरीर के इस हिस्से में अचानक होने लगे दर्द तो न करें नजरअंदाज, पड़ सकता है महंगा

15 फरवरी 2018

Wearing of shoes without socks causes feet related problems
Fitness

अगर आप भी बिना जुराब के जूते पहनते हैं तो बदल लें अपनी आदत, वरना...

16 फरवरी 2018

this is why you should never drink from plastic straws
Fitness

प्लास्टिक स्ट्रॉ से पीते हैं सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक तो हो जाएं सावधान, वरना खतरनाक होगी बीमारी

17 फरवरी 2018

More in Fitness

after bath if you wrap wet towel you will be sick
Fitness

अगर नहाने के बाद आपके पति लपेटते हैं गीला तौलिया, तो हो जाएं सावधान

13 फरवरी 2018

Five Habits Of Men Which Reduce Their Sperm Count
Fitness

सावधान! इन 6 काम को करने से घट सकती है मर्दानगी

21 जनवरी 2018

Harmful Effects Of Love Bites Or Hickey
Fitness

पार्टनर से संबंध बनाते समय भूलकर भी न होने दें ऐसी हरकत, जान जा सकती है आपकी

5 फरवरी 2018

Get rid of these three bad habits can make you fit and strong
Fitness

जिम जाने की जरूरत नहीं, अगर ये 3 आदतें बदल जाएं तो हर मर्द बन जाएगा फौलाद

21 जनवरी 2018

Three Myths Related To Vagina Women Should Stop Following Now
Fitness

महिलाओं के इस बॉडी पार्ट से जुड़ी 3 गलतफहमियां जान लें, वरना नतीजे खतरनाक

5 फरवरी 2018

Do Not Eat These Five Food Items While Drinking Alcohol
Fitness

ड्रिंक करते समय ये पांच चीजें कतई ना खाएं, जहर बन जाएंगी

21 जनवरी 2018

Working on laptop is harmful for mens sexual health
Fitness

मर्दानगी कम कर देंगी पुरुषों की ये आदतें, बदल लीजिए वरना नपुंसक हो जाएंगे

3 फरवरी 2018

Never Do These Things While Taking Bath
Fitness

नहाते वक्त भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में होगा पछतावा

21 जनवरी 2018

Make Five Changes In Lifestyle For Weight Loss In Seven Days
Fitness

7 दिन में कम करनी है पेट की चर्बी, तो छोड़नी पड़ेंगी ये आदतें

2 फरवरी 2018

This Is How Fashion Designer Pallavi Mohan Giving New Meaning To Sanitary Pads
Fitness

PADMAN के आते ही सैनिटरी नैपकिन में आए ऐसे बड़े बदलाव, शर्म करना छोड़ देंगी

5 फरवरी 2018

This Is How Jitesh Gera Lost 18 Kilograms Weight Without Any Crash Dieting
Fitness

इस शख्स ने दो महीने में घटाया 18 किलो वजन, बिना डाइटिंग के ऐसे किया चमत्कार

28 जनवरी 2018

Watch Deepika Padukone Doing Forward Lunges In Gym
Fitness

ये है दीपिका पादुकोण के सेक्सी लेग्स का राज़, सामने आया उनका जिम वीडियो

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

ये है नील नितिन मुकेश की 'चोर बॉडी' का राज़...

15 जनवरी 2018

Despite Healthy Diet And Active Lifestyle This Is Why You Feel Tired
Fitness

थकान दूर करने के लिए भूलकर भी नहीं पीनी चाहिए चाय, वजह भी जान लें

31 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Women Gain Weight After Marriage
Fitness

शादी के बाद इन वजहों से बढ़ता है महिलाओं का वजन

28 जनवरी 2018

This Is How Air Pollution Affects Women And Foetus During Pregnancy
Fitness

इन शहरों में प्रेग्नेंट महिलाओं को नहीं रहना चाहिए

20 जनवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.