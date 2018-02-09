अपना शहर चुनें

डिजिटल युग में हम सोशल तो हैं, लेकिन सिर्फ कंप्यूटर पर

मानसी मल्होत्रा, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:12 PM IST
new research reveals social media is bad for mental health
1 of 4
सोशल मीडिया पर ही रिश्ते निभाने की आदत हमें एकाकी तो बनाती ही है, स्वास्‍थ पर भी गंभीर असर डालती है। अगर आप चाहते हैं कि रिश्ते और सेहत दोनों बने रहें, तो सामाजिक बनिए। लंदन यूनिवर्सिटी में हुआ एक शोध के मुताबिक, नींद को प्रभावित करने वाले कारकों में खानपान में बदलाव, व्यायाम की कमी, दैनिक आदतों में परिवर्तन प्रमुख कारक हैं। लेकिन अगर आप सामाजिक नहीं हैं, तो भी आपकी नींद प्रभावित होती है। शोधकर्ताओं का कहना है कि जो लोग दोस्तों, परिवार व समाज के लोगों के साथ समय बिताते हैं, मेलजोल बनाए रखते हैं, उन्हें नींद भी अच्छी आती है और खुशी का अहसास भी होता है।
