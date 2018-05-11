बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day Spl: पूजा बेदी के बर्थडे पर देखिए उनकी 5 हॉट स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 12:02 PM IST
'जो जीता वही सिकंदर' से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाली फेमस मॉडल और एक्टर पूजा बेदी आज अपना 48वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। कबीर बेदी की बेटी पूजा बेदी की जिंदगी विवादों से घिरी रही है। बता दें, पूजा अपने करियर से ज्यादा अफेयर की वजह से सुर्खियों में रही हैं। आइए आज उनके बर्थडे पर देखते हैं उनके 5 बेहद स्टाइलिश हॉट अवतार।
