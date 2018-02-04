बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a76c0244f1c1b462c8b603d","slug":"eight-things-you-should-know-after-returning-your-child-from-school","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 8 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
अपने बच्चे की भलाई चाहते हैं, तो उनके स्कूल से लौटते ही कर लें ये 8 काम
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:41 PM IST
अब पेरेंट्स के लिए और जरूरी हो गया है कि स्कूल से लौटकर आने पर बच्चों से बात करें। सब कुछ कहें और सुनें। कोई अनहोनी होने से पहले स्थिति को समझने की कोशिश करें। यह संवाद आपको न सिर्फ बच्चे के करीब ले आएगा, बल्कि आप स्कूल के बारे में भी बहुत कुछ जान सकेंगी, इसलिए स्कूल से लौटने पर बच्चों से सवाल कीजिए और जानिये कि उनका दिन कैसा बीता? हां, यह ख्याल रहे कि बच्चों से सवाल करने का ढंग सही हो।
इस आपसी बातचीत में पॉजिटिव रहते हुए उनसे वह सब जानें, जो वे स्कूल में एकेडेमिक ही नहीं, पर्सनल फ्रंट पर भी फेस कर रहे हैं। स्कूल से लौटने के बाद बच्चों के मन को टटोलना वाकई जरूरी है। यह आज के समय की दरकार भी है और आपकी जिम्मेदारी भी कि आप बिना झिझक उनसे दिनभर के शेड्यूल के बारे में पूछें। वॉशरूम जाने से लेकर लाइब्रेरी विजिट तक, हर बात के बारे में पूछिए। क्लासरूम की मस्ती से लेकर खेल के मैदान तक, जो भी हुआ वो जानिए। अगली स्लाइड देखें
