Happy Hug Day: महबूबा को बांहों में भरने से पहले ये 5 काम करना बेहद जरूरी है, वर्ना...

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:28 AM IST
Dos And Donts Of Hugging Or Cuddling Girlfriend Or Boyfriend In Valentines Week 2018
1 of 4
सपनों की रानी को बाहों में भरते वक्त आपकी प्यार की खुशबू शरीर के पसीने की बदबू की वजह से बेअसर ना हो जाए, इसका ख्याल रखना बेहद जरूरी है। तो प्यार के पलों में नजदीकियां बढ़ाने और उन्हें गले से लगाने से पहले कुछ तैयारियां करनी जरूरी हैं....
