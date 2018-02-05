अपना शहर चुनें

खूबसूरत मुखड़े और दिलकश अदाओं पर कभी फिदा दी दुनिया, आज पहचानना भी है मुश्किल

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:50 AM IST
Bet You Can Not Recognize These Bollywood Actresses In Their latest Pictures
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रेखा, हेमा मालिनी, वहीदा रहमान के लुक में आज भी ज्यादा फर्क महसूस नहीं होता क्योंकि वे लगातार फिल्मों या सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी रहीं। लेकिन वे अभिनेत्रियां जिन्होंने पर्दे से दूरी बना ली, अचानक इन दिनों एक-एक करके जब उनकी लेटेस्ट तस्वीर लोगों के बीच आ रही है, तो उन्हें शॉक लग रहा है।

मुमताज
पिछले साल बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेस मुमताज अचानक उस वक्त सुर्खियों में आ गईं जब लंदन में उन्हें देखा गया। हालांकि, इतने सालों में उनका रूप इस हद तक बदल चुका है कि उन्हें पहचानना भी मुश्किल है।
bollywood actress reena roy mumtaz

