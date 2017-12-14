Download App
आपका शहर Close

नेशनल केमिकल लेबोरेटरी में प्रोजेक्ट असिस्टेंट के पद पर भर्ती का मौका

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:46 PM IST
Vacancy in National Chemical Laboratory for the posts of Project Assistant

नेशनल केमिकल लेबोरेटरी में प्रोजेक्ट असिस्टेंट के पद पर भर्ती का मौका है। आवेदन करने वालों की अधिकतम आयु 40 साल तक हो सकती है। आवेदन से जुड़ी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें।

पढ़ें:- झारखंड में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर और जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट बनने का मौका

Comments

Browse By Tags

vacancy national chemical laboratory job

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

NSPCL में एग्जीक्यूटिव के पद पर वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

Vacancy in NSPCL for the posts of executive
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिंदुस्तान न्यूजप्रिंट लिमिटेड में ट्रेनी के पद पर निकलीं भर्तियां, योग्यता 10वीं पास

trainees vacancies in Hindustan newsprint limited
  • सोमवार, 20 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भारत हैवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड में ITI पास युवाओं के लिए भर्ती का मौका

vacancies for iti students in Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited
  • सोमवार, 20 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

NSPCL में एग्जीक्यूटिव के पद पर वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

Vacancy in NSPCL for the posts of executive
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए रेलवे में निकली बंपर भर्ती

bumper vacancy in Northern Railway for apprenticeship qualification 10th pass
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एअर इंडिया में डिप्टी चीफ फाइनेंशियल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका

vacancy in Airline Allied Services Limited for 33 post including Deputy Chief Financial Officer
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!