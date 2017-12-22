Download App
केंद्रीय रेलवे में निकली टेक्नीशियन पद पर वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:12 AM IST
vacancy in Indian railway at technician and physiotherapist post

रेलवे में नौकरी का सपना देख रहे लोगों के लिए बढ़िया मौका है। भारतीय रेलवे बोर्ड ECG टेक्नीशियन और फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट पर है। इस पदों के लिए कोई लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होनी है, बल्कि सीधा वॉक इन इंटरव्यू होगा। वॉक इन इंटरव्यू 27 दिसंबर और 28 दिसंबर 2017 को होगा। 

