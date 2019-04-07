शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   upsc result 2018: reasi jammu kashmir resident babbar who walked kilometers to reach the school

10 किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर जाते थे स्कूल, इन सवालों का जवाब देकर किया यूपीएससी क्लियर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 01:27 PM IST
यूपीएससी क्वालीफाई करने वाले बाबर
यूपीएससी क्वालीफाई करने वाले बाबर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी जिले की माहौर तहसील में एक छोटे से गांव सद्दर के रहने वाले बाबर अली ने यूपीएससी की परीक्षा में 364वीं रैंक हासिल की है। कभी बाबर को स्कूल के लिए 10 किलोमीटर पैदल जाना पड़ता था। आज वह अपनी मेहनत के बूते आईएएस निकाल चुके हैं। मरहूम वालिद गुलाम कादिर साहब का ख्वाब पूरा होने पर वह बेहद खुश हैं। बाबर अपनी कामयाबी का श्रेय अपने बड़े भाई मोहम्मद इकबाल को खास तौर पर देते हैं, जो इस वक्त जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस में इंस्पेक्टर हैं और जम्मू में तैनात हैं। मोहम्मद दरअसल, खुद सिविल सर्विसेज में जाना चाहते थे, लेकिन वह खुद नहीं कर सके तो उन्होंने बाबर को प्रेरित किया। 
babbar upsc upsc upsc result union public service commission ias ips ifs union service civil services
