valentine week 2018: एक ऐसी लव स्टोरी, जिसने मचा दिया था 'पॉलिटिकल बवंडर'
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 06:14 PM IST
वेलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत के पहले दिन रोज डे पर हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं एक ऐसी लव स्टोरी जिसने देश भर की राजनीति में हलचल मचा दी थी। एक हैंडसम यंग पॉलिटिशयन और राजनीतिक परिवार से जुड़ी एक ब्यूटीफुल गर्ल। दोनों मिले तो लव स्टोरी शुरू हुई, जो शादी के साथ अंजाम तक भी पहुंची और आज भी चर्चाओं में बनी हुई है।
