बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोई बनना चाहता था आरएएस कोई वकील, पलभर में खाक हो गई इन 4 बच्चों की जिंदगी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 01:26 PM IST
आंखों में था भविष्य में कुछ खास बनने का सपना। चारों बच्चे उसकी तैयारी भी कर रहे थे, लेकिन किस्मत को कुछ ओर मंजूर था। उनका यह सपना पूरी तरह नींद टूटने से पहले खाक हो गया। राजधानी जयपुर के विद्याधर नगर के सेक्टर 9 में संजीव गर्ग के मकान में 13 जनवरी को तड़के लगी भीषण आग लगी। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में उनके एक बेटे, दो बेटियां, पिता और भांजे की मौत हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c58c84f1c1b6e268b4726","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-vidhyadhar-nagar-fire-tragedy-4-youths-who-lost-their-lives","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0928 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u200b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.