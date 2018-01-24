बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जयपुर के स्कूलों में प्रार्थना सभाओं पर रोक, खौफ में बच्चे और परिजन
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 09:36 AM IST
सरकारी लाचारी का नमूना इन दिनों राजस्थान में देखने को मिल रहा है। एक वायरस के आगे अब सरकार ने भी घुटने टेक दिए है। दरअसल राजस्थान स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में है। राज्य में प्रतिदिन हो रही मौत और बड़ी संख्या में मिल रहे एच1एन1 पॉजिटिव के बाद आम लोगों में भय का माहौल है। वायरस से निपटने में नाकाम रहे सरकार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कारण अब बच्चों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जयपुर के जिला प्रशासन ने अजीबो-गरीब आदेश जारी कर दिया है। जिसके बाद से भय का माहौल और अधिक हो गया है।
