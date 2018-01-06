बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मौत की डोर साबित हो रही है यहां पतंगबाजी, फिर गई एक और जान
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 10:35 AM IST
मकर संक्रांति के पर्व से पूर्व गुजरात और राजस्थान के कई शहरों में पतंगबाजी चरम पर है। लेकिन लापरवाही शौक के इस खेल को मौत के खेल में तब्दील कर रही है। बीते दो दिन में जयपुर शहर में पतंगबाजी दो लोगों की जान ले चुकी है। जिसमें एक 13 वर्षीय मासूम भी सम्मलित है। दरअसल शुक्रवार शाम को जयपुर के रामगंज क्षेत्र में पतंग उड़ाते समय सतुंलन बिगड़ने से एक मासूम छत से नीचे आ गिरा। जिसे गंभीर अवस्था में परिजन अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे लेकिन उसने दम तोड़ दिया।
