बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्या भाजपा कर रही है वसुंधरा राजे का दांव खारिज, यह है कारण
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 11:31 AM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों ने भाजपा की रणनीति को पूर्ण रूप से बदल दिया है। अभी तक भाजपा का संसदीय बोर्ड प्रदेश स्तर से भेजे गए संभावित जिताऊ माने जाने वाले प्रत्याशियों के नाम पर मुहर लगाता आया है। लेकिन राजस्थान में होने वाले उपचुनाव शायद भाजपा के केन्द्रीय नेतृत्व के लिए भी चुनौती बन गए हैं। क्योंकि 29 जनवरी को होने वाले तीन महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने अभी तक प्रत्याशी घोषित नहीं किए हैं, जबकि इन चुनावों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया दस जनवरी को समाप्त हो रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5063d64f1c1b0e788b6d0d","slug":"bjp-in-rajasthan-not-declare-candidate-yet-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.