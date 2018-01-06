Download App
क्या भाजपा कर रही है वसुंधरा राजे का दांव खारिज, यह है कारण

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 11:31 AM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों ने भाजपा की रणनीति को पूर्ण रूप से बदल दिया है। अभी तक भाजपा का संसदीय बोर्ड प्रदेश स्तर से भेजे गए संभावित जिताऊ माने जाने वाले प्रत्याशियों के नाम पर मुहर लगाता आया है। लेकिन राजस्थान में होने वाले उपचुनाव शायद भाजपा के केन्द्रीय नेतृत्व के लिए भी चुनौती बन गए हैं। क्योंकि 29 जनवरी को होने वाले तीन महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने अभी तक प्रत्याशी घोषित नहीं किए हैं, जबकि इन चुनावों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया दस जनवरी को समाप्त हो रही है।
