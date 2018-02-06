बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहर को सुंदर बनाने के वादों ने ली मासूम की जान, बिलखते परिजनों ने सड़क पर रखा शव
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:25 PM IST
शहरों को सुंदर बनाने के नाम पर केन्द्र से लेकर राज्य सरकार तक करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर रही है, लेकिन सुंदरता के लिए जो प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं, वे लोगों की मौत का कारण साबित हो रहे हैं। जयपुर में भी ऐसा ही कुछ देखने को मिला है। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे का ड्र्रीम प्रोजेक्ट माने जाने वाले द्रव्यवती रिवर फ्रंट प्रोजेक्ट ने सोमवार को एक 11 वर्षीय बच्चे को मौत के घाट उतार दिया।
