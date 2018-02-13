बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूं छोटा होता चला गया 'राजे'स्थान का बजट, जानिये साल-दर-साल क्या रहा हाल...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:35 PM IST
वसुंधरा राजे के नेतृत्व वाली राजस्थान सरकार का बजट साल दर साल छोटा होता चला गया है। इस बात का उदाहरण राजे सरकार के कार्यकाल के दौरान पेश किए जा बजट के पन्नों से तुलना की जा सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a828b944f1c1b9f268b9b3c","slug":"rajasthan-budget-the-last-six-budgets-at-a-glance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947'\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0926\u0930-\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.