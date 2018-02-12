अपना शहर चुनें

राजस्थान बजट: यह शहर आएगा पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर, बनेंगे 100 आइलैंड

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:45 PM IST
rajasthan budget 2018 cm raje announced new tourist destination in rajasthan
राजस्थान में आज बजट पेश करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने अपने अभिभाषण में पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में काफी घोषणाएं की। राजे ने आज बजट प्रस्तुत करते हुए घोषणा की जिसमें आगामी वर्ष में कोटा, भीलवाड़ा, अजमेर, झालावाड़, बाड़मेर, जोधपुर, जैसलमेर, चुरू, बीकानेर, बारां, उदयपुर एवंं भरतपुर जिलों में स्थित करीब 19 स्मारकों के संरक्षण एवं पुनरुद्धार के कार्यों पर करीब 33 करोड़ 25 लाख रुपए खर्च करने का ऐलान किया। 
rajasthan budget 2018 vasundhara raje

