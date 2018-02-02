बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं थम रहा यहां भाजपा की हार का सिलसिला, गिर सकती है इन पर गाज
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:23 AM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के लिए एक फरवरी को आए उपचुनावों के नतीजे निराश करने वाले रहे। राजस्थान और पश्चिम बंगाल से आए नतीजों के बाद भाजपा आलाकमान अब बड़े फेरबदल सबंधित राज्यों में कर सकता है। राजनीतिक जानकारों के अनुसार राजस्थान में पार्टी को बड़ा झटका लगा है। प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार होने के बाद भी बीते कुछ समय में भाजपा को यहां लगातार उपचुनावों में हार मिली है।
