राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी का पसंदीदा बन गया है यह दिग्गज कांग्रेसी, जानें...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:18 AM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान ही राहुल गांधी को देश की सबसे पुरानी राजनीतिक पार्टी कांग्रेस की कमान मिली थी। इन्हीं चुनावों के नतीजे कांग्रेस में उर्जा भरने वाले साबित हुए। उसके बाद एक फरवरी को राजस्थान में हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजों ने कांग्रेस को एक बार फिर से जश्न मनाने का मौका दिया है।
लेकिन पहले पंजाब फिर गुजरात और अब राजस्थान में मिली जीत में कांग्रेस के लिए एक नाम कॉमन रहा है। वह है राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेसी दिग्गज अशोक गहलोत का। यहीं कारण है कि पहले राहुल गांधी और अब प्रियंका गांधी ने अशोक गहलोत की तारीफ की है।
