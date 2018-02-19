बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8a93f94f1c1b9b248b5ded","slug":"rajasthan-bizzare-wedding-in-karauli-and-people-coming-from-other-state-to-see-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, '\u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश की सबसे अजीबोगरीब शादी, 'दूल्हेराजा' के साथ सेल्फी लेने कई राज्यों से आ रहे हैं लोग
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 03:00 PM IST
डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए दुनिया भर में पहचान रखने वाला राजस्थान इन दिनों एक अजीबोगरीब शादी के लिए सुर्खियों में है। हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि इस विचित्र शादी का गवाह बनने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में मेहमान पहुंचे, लेकिन दूल्हा और दुल्हन को देखकर सभी आश्चर्यचकित हो गए। जैसे-जैसे इस अजीब शादी को प्रचार मिल रहा है, वैसे-वैसे राजस्थान के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से ही नहीं अन्य राज्यों से भी लोग दूल्हे के गांव पहुंचने लगे हैं। आज के जमाने में इस शादी का कारण भी काफी अजीब लगता है।
