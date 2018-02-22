बाड़मेर हत्याकांड: 20 दिन पहले ही खुली धमकी दे चुके थे, फिर भी चुप रही पुलिस, अंजाम सबके सामने

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 07:01 PM IST
कानून कहां है ? सवाल बड़ा पेचीदा हो सकता है, लेकिन है एकदम सही। दरअसल, कानून सिर्फ किताबों में कैद होकर रह जाए और अपराधी मनमानी करने लगे तो व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठने लाज़मी है क्योंकि अपराधियों का वहशीपन लगातार सामने आ रहा है। राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में आपसी रंजिश में युवक की पीट-पीटकर नृशंस हत्या कर दी जाती है जिसे लेकर अपराधियों ने 20 दिन पहले ही चेतावनी दे डाली थी। अब इस हत्याकांड की चर्चाएं चारों ओर हैं क्योंकि हत्या का पूरा वीडियो वायरल किया जा रहा है।
