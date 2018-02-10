बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7e7d614f1c1bb3208b8681","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-a-girl-found-which-sell-third-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093f\u0928-\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u091a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
70 हजार रुपए में बहिन-जीजा ने बेचा, तीसरी बार बिकी युवती, एक सच और भी..
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:34 AM IST
देश में महिलाओं की स्थिति का अंदाजा सिर्फ इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि युवतियों की खरीद-फरोख्त् धड़ल्ले से की जा रही है। चौंकाने वाले तथ्य यह है कि युवतियों को प्लानिंग से अपने ही परिवार वाले बेच रहे है। ऐसा ही कुछ मामला अलवर के शाहजहांपुर में सामने आया है। दरअसल दिल्ली के एनजीओ ने अलवर की मानव तस्करी निरोधी यूनिट को सूचना दी थी कि झारखंड की एक युवती को शाहजहांपुर के एक गांव में अपहरण कर रखा गया है। सूचना पर टीम जब गादली गांव पहुंची तो जांच करने पर उसके भी होश उड़ गए।
