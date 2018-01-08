बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5366f14f1c1bc20a8b735f","slug":"padmavati-controversy-what-did-happen-with-objections-arises-by-expert","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रिलीज होने जा रही 'पद्मावत' को लेकर ये हैं एक्सपर्ट पैनल की आपत्तियां, जानें...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 03:36 PM IST
निर्माता-निर्देशक संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को 25 जनवरी को रिलीज करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। फिल्म के नाम से आखिर का 'आई' हटा दिया गया है और कहानी में कुछ कट भी लगाने की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। फिल्म को लेकर इतिहासकारों के एक्सपर्ट पैनल ने कई आपत्तियां दर्ज करवाई थीं।
