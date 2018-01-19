बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6170c74f1c1b74268b5297","slug":"bjp-rajathan-face-trouble-in-upcoming-by-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चुनावी मौसम में भाजपा की यहां बढ़ी परेशानी, नेता आश्वासन देने में जुटे
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:35 AM IST
इस वर्ष के अंत में देश के तीन बड़े राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव है। इन तीनों राज्यों में भाजपा की सरकारें है और इन चुनावों को देखते हुए पार्टी ने तैयारी भी प्रारंभ कर दी है। लेकिन राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पूर्व राजस्थान में कुछ दिनों में होने वाले उपचुनाव भी भाजपा के लिए चुनौती से कम नहीं है। लेकिन पार्टी की मुश्किलें एक समुदाय की नाराजगी से इन उपचुनावों में बढ़ी हुई दिखाई दे रही है।
