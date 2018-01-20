बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
4 दिन शेष: यहां PVR, Cinepolis, INOX जैसे बड़े ब्रांड भी 'पद्मावत' रिलीज करने से डरे
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 01:04 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा 'पद्मावत' रिलीज को लेकर हरी झंडी दिखाए जाने के बावजूद नामी मल्टीप्लेक्स ब्रांड्स फिल्म रिलीज करने से डर रहे हैं। इनमें पीवीआर, सिनेपॉलिस, आयनॉक्स जैसी बड़े मल्टीप्लेक्स ब्रांड्स शामिल हैं। इसकी बानगी राजस्थान के सभी शहरों में देखने को मिल रही है, जहां अभी तक मल्टीप्लेक्सेज में फिल्म को लगाए जाने पर ही संशय बना हुआ है।
