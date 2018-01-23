बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पद्मावत: फिर सिनेमाघर व मल्टीप्लैक्सों के बाहर जुटे राजपूत, 15 जिलों में प्रदर्शन
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 06:40 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा राजस्थान सरकार की रिव्यू पिटीशन खारिज होने के बाद विभन्न राजपूत संगठनों के लोग एक बार फिर से सड़कों और सिनेमाघरों के बाहर जमा हुए। फिल्म रिलीज होने के 2 दिन पहले ही अब जमकर बवाल होने की आशंका के चलते जहां राजस्थान पुलिस सतर्क हो गई है, वहीं आज राजधानी जयपुर समेत प्रदेश के 15 जिलों में राजपूतों ने कहीं टायर जलाकर तो कहीं रास्ते रोककर उग्र प्रदर्शन किया है। कहीं रैली निकालकर सिनेमाघर मालिकों व मल्टीप्लैक्स संचालकों को फिल्म नहीं प्रदर्शित करने के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपे, तो कहीं बंद का आह्वान था।
