{"_id":"5a5b80da4f1c1b1d368b4579","slug":"makar-sankranti-celebrated-as-a-diwali-celebration-in-jaipur-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिनभर पतंगबाजी और शाम को आतिशबाजी, लगा फिर आ गई दिवाली
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 09:47 PM IST
देशभर में करीब दो पहले ही दिवाली का त्यौंहार रोशनी और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया था, लेकिन इस शहर में आज फिर से दिवाली मनाई गई। यहां का आसमान शाम होते ही रोशनी से जगमग हो उठा। ये शहर पूरे वर्ल्ड में पिंकसिटी के नाम से मशहूर जयपुर है।
