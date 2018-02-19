बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है देश का पहला रेलवे स्टेशन जहां पूरी तरह रहेगा महिलाओं का कंट्रोल
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 08:03 PM IST
देश में महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में रेलवे ने एक बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए पूर्ण रूप से महिलाओं को एक पूरा रेलवे स्टेशन समर्पित किया है। इस रेलवे स्टेशन को संचालित करने का अब पूरा जिम्मा महिला कर्मचारियों पर ही होगा जिन्होनें आज से ही इसकी बागडोर भी संभाल ली है।
