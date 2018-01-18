बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश में ये शहर जाना जाता है 'मिनी इजरायल' के नाम से, जो आया दुनिया के नक्शे पर...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:22 PM IST
इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेत्यानाहू इन दिनों भारत की यात्रा पर हैं। वे आज मुम्बई के नरीमन हाउस भी जाएंगे। जहां वे मुम्बई हमलों के प्रभावित इजरायली बच्चे बेबी मोशे से भी मिलेंगे। करीब दस वर्ष पूर्व हुए मुम्बई आतंंकी हमले के बाद भारत का एक और शहर दुनिया के नक्शे पर छाया था। क्योंकि इजरायली कनेक्शन वाले इस शहर की रैकी भी मुम्बई हमलों के मास्टरमाइंड डेविड कोलमैन हेडली ने की थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6050c64f1c1b77268b500d","slug":"india-rajasthan-this-city-is-famous-as-mini-israel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.