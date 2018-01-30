बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a70761f4f1c1b88268b76eb","slug":"ex-princess-birthday-today-you-should-know-the-whole-story-of-her-life-and-royal-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 Ex Princess \u0915\u093e \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0921\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस Ex Princess का आज है बर्थ डे, जानिए लव मैरिज से लेकर पद्मावत तक के किस्से
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 07:17 PM IST
आज उस पूर्व राजकुमारी का बर्थ डे है, जिसने अपने प्यार के लिए समाज से लोहा लिया था। हाल ही में वो फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को लेकर भी तीखे तेवर दिखा चुकी हैं। हम बात कर रहे हैं पूर्व राज परिवार की सदस्य दीया कुमारी की। जो सवाई माधोपुर से विधायक भी हैं। दीया कुमारी का जन्म 30 जनवरी 1971 को हुआ था।
