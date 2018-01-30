बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान ने क्यों लगाया 150 फीट ऊंचा टावर, जानें...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 02:41 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की ओर से बॉर्डर पर कोई भी हलचल भारतीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को काफी सतर्क कर देती है। ऐसा ही कुछ पाकिस्तान इन दिनों सादकी बॉर्डर पर कर रहा है। राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर के नजदीक स्थिति सादकी बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान रेंजर्स ने 150 फीट ऊंचा टावर लगा दिया है। साथ ही अपने क्षेत्र के हिस्से में पाक रेंजर्स की ओर से विशेष हलचल देखी जा रही है। पाक रेंजर्स की गतिविधियों पर भारत में बीएसएफ के अधिकारी भी नजर बनाए हुए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70353e4f1c1b7c268b728f","slug":"india-pakistan-international-border-near-rajasthan-tower-establish-by-pak-ranger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 150 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.