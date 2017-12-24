बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खतरे से बेखबर पतंगबाजी, सावधान! टूट सकती है जिंदगी की डोर
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:03 PM IST
Photo Credit: Bhanu Sharma
पतंगबाजी का जुनून जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। सड़क और रेलवे ट्रैक पर खतरे से अनजान रहकर पतंगबाजी करना लापरवाही का नमूना है। ये ना पतंगबाजी करने वाले की बल्कि दूसरों की जान पर भी भारी पड़ सकता है।
