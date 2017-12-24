Download App
खतरे से बेखबर पतंगबाजी, सावधान! टूट सकती है जिंदगी की डोर

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:03 PM IST
rajasthan jaipur- these kite runners found flying kites on railway tracks in jaipur

पतंगबाजी का जुनून जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। सड़क और रेलवे ट्रैक पर खतरे से अनजान रहकर पतंगबाजी करना लापरवाही का नमूना है। ये ना पतंगबाजी करने वाले की बल्कि दूसरों की जान पर भी भारी पड़ सकता है।   

