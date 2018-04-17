बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad609fa4f1c1bb56a8b49ef","slug":"this-is-limousine-s-specialty-hence-reception-of-pm-modi-will-be-done-in-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0940\u0935","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
ये है लिमोजिन की खासियत, इसलिए इस कार से किया जाएगा पीएम मोदी को रिसीव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 08:21 PM IST
खबरों की मानें तो पीएम मोदी कॉमनवेल्थ समिट में शामिल होंगे और वेन्यू तक जाने के लिए जिस कार का इस्तेमाल होगा वो एक लग्जरी सेडान लिमोजिन है। 100 मीटर लंबी इस कार में बैठने की इजाजत सिर्फ पीएम मोदी को मिली है।
