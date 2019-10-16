यात्रियों के सेल्फी और वीडियो लेने से परेशान हैं तेजस एक्सप्रेस की रेल होस्टेस

{"_id":"5da6ec308ebc3e93ac721ec2","slug":"tejas-express-train-hostess-are-worried-about-taking-their-selfie-and-video-by-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : amar ujala