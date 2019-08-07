शहर चुनें

Sushma Swaraj Unseen pictures, Know All About him

तस्वीरों में देखिए: सुषमा स्वराज के प्रखर वक्ता से कुशल राजनेता तक की कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 03:14 PM IST
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज का मंगलवार रात को असामयिक निधन हो गया। उन्हें कार्डियक अरेस्ट होने के बाद अचेत अवस्था में दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था। सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देने वालों का तांता लगा हुआ है। जंतर मंतर स्थित आवास पर उनको श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और राम गोपाल यादव की आंखे डबडबा गईं। 

जानिए सुषमा स्वराज के प्रखर वक्ता से कुशल राजनेता तक की कहानी....
sushma swaraj all about sushma swaraj sushma swaraj biography sushma swaraj biography in hindi
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : Twitter
Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : ANI
सुषमा स्वराज और स्वराज कौशल
सुषमा स्वराज और स्वराज कौशल - फोटो : Twitter
सुषमा स्वराज और स्वराज कौशल
सुषमा स्वराज और स्वराज कौशल - फोटो : Twitter
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : Twitter
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज और शीला दीक्षित
सुषमा स्वराज और शीला दीक्षित - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : एएनआई
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : Twitter
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज और बालासाहब ठाकरे
सुषमा स्वराज और बालासाहब ठाकरे - फोटो : PTI
Sushma Swaraj with Geeta
Sushma Swaraj with Geeta - फोटो : PTI
Recommended Videos

अब लोन लेना हुआ सस्ता, आरबीआई ने रेपो रेट में कटौती कर फिर दी आम लोगों को राहत

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने आम लोगों के लिए बड़ी घोषणा की है। आरबीआई की मौद्रिक नीति समिति (MPC) की समीक्षा बैठक में लगातार चौथी बार रेपो रेट में कटौती की गई है। फैसले के अनुसार रेपो रेट को घटाकर 5.40 फीसदी कर दिया गया है।

7 अगस्त 2019

65 रन बनाकर धोनी से आगे निकल गए ऋषभ पंत

7 अगस्त 2019

निधन से पहले सुषमा और साल्वे की हुई बातचीत, कहा आओ, और अपनी केस फीस ले जाओ

7 अगस्त 2019

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज का ऐतिहासिक भाषण: BJP पर सांप्रदायिकता के आरोप पर जब सदन में दहाड़ीं सुषमा

7 अगस्त 2019

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ, लता, एकता समेत कई स्टार्स ने जताया दुख

7 अगस्त 2019

7 अगस्त 2019

